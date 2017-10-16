Nigeria honours Zuma with giant statue
President Jacob Zuma has been honoured with yet another statue, this time in Nigeria.
On Saturday, the Imo State unveiled the giant statue and even named a street after the visiting president during his recent trip to the country.
A bronze statue of President Jacob Zuma unveiled and a road named after President Zuma as part of the honour by the Imo State in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/wSKrjg4w55— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 15, 2017
In addition the state governor, Owelle Okorocha, conferred on Zuma the Imo Merit Award, the highest award in the state conferred on those who have made a difference in the development of their communities.
Zuma was on a working visit to Zambia, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo to strengthen socio-economic relations and other co-operations.
The Governor of the Imo State in Nigeria, Mr Owelle Okorocha conferred on President Jacob Zuma the Imo Merit Award. pic.twitter.com/RAUKJ4FAn8— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 15, 2017
Both Nigerians and South Africans were quick to take to social media to comment about the decision.
South Africa to Zuma: You are terribly corrupt Jacob Zuma. You need to go!— Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) October 15, 2017
Nigeria to Zuma: I knew there was something special about you😍🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/qhvhq1vmtz
We are busy celebrating the #SpyTapes judgement and crossing our fingers that #Zuma goes, meanwhile in #Nigeria he is being celebrated 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/qwpULDP0DG— Refilwe Nkwana (@Ref_Nkw) October 15, 2017
I believe a stronger partnership between Nigeria and Sourh Africa would benefit us greatly. “No Nigerian citizen should be killed.”— Plaid Jacob Zuma (@Plaid_Zuma) October 16, 2017
Jacob Zuma wondering what he did to deserve all of the medal, chieftaincy title & statue. Nigeria doesn't deserve this kinda stupidity pic.twitter.com/uig3hvnDZh— ⚡Oluwafifunmi 🎨🇳🇬 (@FifunmiRex) October 15, 2017
With hundreds of counts of corruption charges against him, Jacob Zuma, somewhere in Nigeria 🇳🇬 stands as a deity. The gods must be crazy.— Nathan (@gempluz) October 15, 2017
Teacher: Define Stupidity?— Made In Ibadan (@UrbanCulture06) October 15, 2017
Me: Rochas Okorocha spent 520m on South Africa's president; Jacob Zuma's statue in Imo State, Nigeria
Teacher: pic.twitter.com/KyyIDVI7ul
A statue of Jacob Zuma was unveiled in Nigeria. I never thought Nigeria is such a clueless country. pic.twitter.com/Fja90tp1YG— Rudolf Sebyeng 🇿🇦 (@iAmKingducer) October 15, 2017
