Politics

Nigeria honours Zuma with giant statue

16 October 2017 - 07:55 By TimesLIVE
The giant statue that was unveiled in Imo State in Nigeria on 15 October 2017.
The giant statue that was unveiled in Imo State in Nigeria on 15 October 2017.
Image: Presidency/twitter

President Jacob Zuma has been honoured with yet another statue, this time in Nigeria.

On Saturday, the Imo State unveiled the giant statue and even named a street after the visiting president during his recent trip to the country.

In addition the state governor, Owelle Okorocha, conferred on Zuma the Imo Merit Award, the highest award in the state conferred on those who have made a difference in the development of their communities.

Zuma was on a working visit to Zambia, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo to strengthen socio-economic relations and other co-operations.

Both Nigerians and South Africans were quick to take to social media to comment about the decision.

