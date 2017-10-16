Parliament’s Select Committee on Education and Recreation says safety in the school environment must be restored‚ saying the alarming cases of sexual assault and rape against learners require immediate action.

The committee condemned the acts of sexual assault against learners at schools in Gauteng and Limpopo. “The schooling environment must at all times be a place of safety‚ where children are able to learn without hindrance. The alarming cases of sexual assault and rape against learners require immediate action.

“The safety of the school environment must be reasserted to ensure that parents feel free to send their children to school and that learners are able to learn‚ because education is vital in fighting the triple scourges of poverty‚ inequality and unemployment‚” said Lungelwa Zwane‚ committee’s chairperson.