The ANC has expelled one of its councillors in the City of Johannesburg who was arrested earlier on Tuesday for allegedly illegally selling two City-owned property stands.

The ANC Greater Johannesburg Region said it had removed ward 92 councillor Leepile Motsumi after its integrity committee had resolved that he should be recalled from his position.

“At the ANC Integrity Committee meeting Mr Motsumi was given an opportunity to present his case and after deliberations by the committee‚ it was found that Mr Motsumi’s actions were morally and ethically unacceptable‚” it said in a statement.

According to a statement by Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba‚ the councillor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly illegally selling two City-owned property stands for R210‚000.

A City employee‚ working at the Social Development Department in Region A and who is alleged to be romantically involved with the councillor‚ was also arrested‚ he said.

The arrests were made by the Hawks‚ together with the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) Department.