Blade’s axing from cabinet will create further divisions in alliance: Mantashe
ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says the removal of SACP boss Blade Nzimande from the cabinet will cause further divisions in the tripartite alliance as relations are already at an all time low.
Mantashe revealed that the ANC's top six were merely informed of Zuma's planned reshuffle which resulted in the axing of Nzimande from the higher education post.
Briefing journalists at Luthuli House on Tuesday‚ Mantashe said Nzimande's removal was a "pity" as he was a talented cadre of the ANC.
"The reality is that he has been removed from that portfolio and we are saying it's a pity that he has been removed.
"(The removal) obviously will impact negatively on alliance relations which are at its lowest."
Mantashe said changing a cabinet regularly could cause instability in the affected portfolios and government in general.
He said unlike when Zuma consulted them when he wanted to remove former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ this time the top ANC officials were just informed about the reshuffling plans.
"The ANC top six was informed‚" he said.
