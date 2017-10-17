The South African Communist Party (SACP) says the axing of Blade Nzimande as Minister of Higher Education and Training‚ is factional and places the tripartite alliance on the “brink of disintegration”.

Nzimande was the highest-ranking SACP official in President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet.

On Tuesday Zuma announced a cabinet reshuffle‚ removing only Nzimande‚ while switching around the portfolios of five others.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ the SACP said the reshuffle was a direct attack on the party.

Reports indicated the SACP learned of Nzimande’s axing on social media‚ while trade union Cosatu was telephoned three hours before the announcement.