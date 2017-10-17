The DA says President Jacob Zuma's latest cabinet reshuffle did not come as a surprise‚ as it was clear that he is at war with anyone who opposes state capture and fails to toe "the Zuma line".

In a surprise move‚ Zuma announced his second cabinet reshuffle this year‚ firing former Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande‚ who is also the SACP General Secretary. Nzimande's party has long called for Zuma’s resignation‚ saying he is responsible for the mass-scale corruption witnessed in government.

In a statement‚ the DA said the reshuffle was not intended at effecting good governance or ensuring that the best people served the country.

"Jacob Zuma appears to be firing his critics and offering promotions in exchange for support ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December this year‚" said the party. It also suggested that the SACP should tear itself away from the ANC‚ as it had been dealt an "insulting blow".