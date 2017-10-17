Duduzane prosecution: 'This is about justice for the family‚' says Nel

The National Prosecuting Authority's failure to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for the death of a young mother‚ despite a magistrate's recommendation‚ is the driver behind AfriForum's private prosecution of the president's son.

The announcement was made in Pretoria earlier on Tuesday by the civil rights group.

The prosecution is to be led by renowned prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

“The family were never informed about the decision not to prosecute Duduzane Zuma. They were never given any financial assistance. They never received any help other than R5‚000 from the taxi association for the death‚” Nel said.

“This is a young family. When Phumzile Dube was killed her daughter was just two years old. She is now five and the family cannot afford to send her to creche.