'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema

17 October 2017 - 13:51 By Penwell Dlamini
Leader of the EFF, Julius Malema talks to members of the media during a press conference at their offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg CBD.
EFF leader Julius Malema says while the organisation is against President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle‚ the axing of higher education minister Blade Nzimande was a correct move.

“It is good for Blade. He is factional. It is all about himself. He threatened to resign when Pravin [Gordhan‚ the former finance minister] was fired. They did not resign. If they had resigned then‚ it was going to make more sense…Blade has been useless as a minister of education. There is nothing Blade has done.

“We welcome Blade’s removal. Zuma should have reshuffled himself. Blade and Zuma are not different. Blade will now discover who he is.

“Zuma should have fired them (communists) a long time ago.

“Let them resign and fight Zuma in the open if they disagree with what he is doing.

“Blade must man-up. Come and fight corruption on the streets with us. Come and do communist things now and stop eating.

“We are really happy [with his axing]‚” Malema told reporters in Braamfontein.

Malema said the cabinet reshuffle was done on Tuesday in order to make sure that the controversial nuclear deal goes ahead.

“They took the Russians’ money. Now they have to deliver on the nuclear deal‚” Malema said.

