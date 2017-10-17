'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema

“We welcome Blade’s removal. Zuma should have reshuffled himself. Blade and Zuma are not different. Blade will now discover who he is.

“Zuma should have fired them (communists) a long time ago.

“Let them resign and fight Zuma in the open if they disagree with what he is doing.

“Blade must man-up. Come and fight corruption on the streets with us. Come and do communist things now and stop eating.

“We are really happy [with his axing]‚” Malema told reporters in Braamfontein.

Malema said the cabinet reshuffle was done on Tuesday in order to make sure that the controversial nuclear deal goes ahead.

“They took the Russians’ money. Now they have to deliver on the nuclear deal‚” Malema said.