Politics

Gupta brothers unlikely to be called to give evidence in state capture inquiry

17 October 2017 - 14:26 By Bianca Capazorio
Brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo.
Brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

It is unlikely that the Gupta brothers will be called to give evidence in Parliament's state capture inquiry.

The inquiry by the portfolio committee on public enterprises got under way on Tuesday.

Opening proceedings‚ acting chairwoman of the committee Zukiswa Rantho said the inquiry was aimed at uncovering facts and as such "no one is accused of any wrong doing".

She said "individuals likely to be implicated by the testimony" would be allowed to attend the proceedings in Parliament or send a representative‚ but they would not be called upon to give evidence.

Things are falling apart in SA‚ says Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the political crisis in the country has reached unprecedented proportions‚ as efforts to capture ...
Politics
4 hours ago

The committee has kept the list of people giving evidence under wraps‚ with those coming before the committee only being identified on the day of their appearance.

First to appear before the committee was energy specialist Professor Anton Eberhard‚ who was part of a team of academics from UCT and Stellenbosch which prepared a reference book for the inquiry‚ gathering and detailing information relating to Eskom.

The inquiry is being conducted in phases - looking at Eskom before moving onto Transnet and then Denel.

Eberhard told the committee that the "core hypothesis" around state capture was that "it's not a number of individual acts of corruption‚ but a systemic political project to benefit a politically-connected elite".

He said state capture threatened economic development and transformation in the country.

'State capture' is the most popular phrase in SA: language board

“State capture” is the 2017 word of the year‚ having been used more than 20‚000 times‚ according to the Pan South African Language Board (Pansalb).
Politics
4 hours ago

He said Eskom was "by far South Africa's largest state-owned entity" and with the biggest chunk of its spending - R50-billion per year - going towards coal‚ "it is no surprise that some of the most blatant acts of corruption happened here".

In 2011‚ he said‚ average coal costs were R190 per tonne‚ increasing to over R400 per tonne today.

He said electricity prices had increased by 400 percent in the past decade‚ when they should only have increased at the rate of inflation. While this was largely to do with delayed capital expenditure projects like Medupi and Kusile running over budget and over time‚ it was "very unusual" and had a "major impact on the economy and consumption".

Rantho said state capture was "very complex and very big" but it "affects every single South African" and "when Eskom increases its tariffs‚ the most underprivileged are affected".

Most read

  1. Students at CPUT welcome Blade getting the chop Politics
  2. Cabinet reshuffle about Zuma chasing nuclear deal: Malema Politics
  3. Nzimande failed to toe the Zuma line‚ just like Gordhan: Maimane Politics
  4. 'There's a devil in our schools': Makhura Politics
  5. Gupta brothers unlikely to be called to give evidence in state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X