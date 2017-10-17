It is unlikely that the Gupta brothers will be called to give evidence in Parliament's state capture inquiry.

The inquiry by the portfolio committee on public enterprises got under way on Tuesday.

Opening proceedings‚ acting chairwoman of the committee Zukiswa Rantho said the inquiry was aimed at uncovering facts and as such "no one is accused of any wrong doing".

She said "individuals likely to be implicated by the testimony" would be allowed to attend the proceedings in Parliament or send a representative‚ but they would not be called upon to give evidence.