IN MEMES | Twitter has field day with #CabinetReshuffle

17 October 2017 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
Erick Themba wrote on Twitter
Erick Themba wrote on Twitter "#Brickz How are we suppose to deal with all this b4 [sic]we even had lunch! #Brickz,#cabinetreshuffle ,#EFFPresser ..."
Image: Erick Themba via Twitter

President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday morning - and social media users wasted no time responding to the move.

Among those 'reshuffled', was African Communist Party secretary general Blade Nzimande who was replaced by Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize as minister of higher education. Mkhize was the minister of home affairs.

The other ministers were all simply shuffled to various portfolios.

Twitter, of course, had a field day with the cabinet changes:

