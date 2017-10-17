IN MEMES | Twitter has field day with #CabinetReshuffle
President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday morning - and social media users wasted no time responding to the move.
Among those 'reshuffled', was African Communist Party secretary general Blade Nzimande who was replaced by Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize as minister of higher education. Mkhize was the minister of home affairs.
The other ministers were all simply shuffled to various portfolios.
Twitter, of course, had a field day with the cabinet changes:
#countryDuty #ZumaReshuffle #CabinetReshuffle— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 17, 2017
When asked for comment the other day: pic.twitter.com/Brp38taYRw
David Mahlobo appointed Minister of Energy. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/zLXfFcA7bV— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) October 17, 2017
When you survive every #CabinetReshuffle... because you are SASSA fierce! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8zXpHF48YW— Gustavo Fringe (@real_cyprian) October 17, 2017
#CountryDuty— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 17, 2017
Reports of a #CabinetReshuffle coming through pic.twitter.com/zJf6k7dy9e
Blade Nzimande finally gets reshuffled #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/cngfO2TNwd— 🌳🌲🌳 (@Mthiimkhulu) October 17, 2017
Ubaba is busy today appointing everything,everywhere..uya appointa qha.& nothing good ever comes out of those #SABCboard #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/bpZMGEfzsJ— BLESSED 🌈 (@MhlahloZimkitta) October 17, 2017
#CabinetReshuffle ubaba kaDuduzane does it again. Look at the smug on his face, mxm. pic.twitter.com/jC0d3lhn1N— Don (@donvuyo) October 17, 2017
Hau Baba, again!! #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/gwPiHcVeFE— Sibusiso Tonze (@Sibusiso_Tonze) October 17, 2017
After sharing notes 📝 on #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/tRp0K8g3DY— Product & Biz Broker (@NdyeboInv) October 17, 2017
Maybe Blade said #Andizi izolo#CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/KNox2VzlOT— Leletu Mpotulo (@Bcos_Nolali) October 17, 2017
My only surprise is that people are surprised by this #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/PZ0zMRAYGk— Vunene Mutarini (@VC_MutariniZA) October 17, 2017
#CabinetReshuffle no minister is safe anytime uBaba KaDuduzane can reshuffle them #ZumaReshuffle pic.twitter.com/jy8kaEFqxf— SocialTrends🇿🇦™ (@SocialTrendsZA) October 17, 2017
It would be funny if it wasn't so sad. #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/J7uxk0tm9M— Slee (@slindoMb) October 17, 2017
Another Zupta reshuffle 😩😧 #CabinetReshuffle we are not going anywhere pic.twitter.com/EYsW1vcSKZ— MNTONGWA_BABAKHE® (@TIMBANESAM_VUSI) October 17, 2017
Well at least Zuma did #cabinetreshuffle during daylight hours and not late at night under cloak and dagger pic.twitter.com/rG5YhWrfkW— Lizl C (@Amabokka15) October 17, 2017
