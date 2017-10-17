Mandela slams BEE proposal

The Mvezo chief didn't mince his words, condemning the idea and warning against "myopic revisionism" and called the idea "a bird-brained" scheme, coming barely a week after Forbes released its list of the 20 wealthiest South Africans containing only two black people (incidentally, both African), with no black people of any description ranking in the top five.

"The proposal flies in the face of the significant contribution that other sectors of the historically disadvantaged have made to the struggle for freedom, justice and democracy," Mandela said.

"It comes two weeks after the commemoration of the murder of Imam Abdullah Haron and in the same week the court delivered its verdict that Comrade Ahmed Timol was killed by the security branch of the apartheid state.

"How insensitive and crass can you get to imply that the sacrifice of the Indian and coloured communities were somehow lesser?"

Mandela named other Indian and coloured ANC members for the significant contributions they made to the struggle.