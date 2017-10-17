As Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize was named the Minister of Higher Education and Training on Tuesday by President Jacob Zuma‚ MPs issued a statement critical of her.

The Select Committee on Social Services expressed its concern that she‚ as the Minister of Home Affairs‚ "has not shared with the Committee the reasons for the suspension of the Director-General".

"While the Committee acknowledges that the Director-General has taken the matter for judicial review and that the matter is between an employer and employee‚ the Committee is of the view that the Minister could have taken the Committee and Parliament into its confidence about the suspension‚ especially as it relates to service delivery.

"This is because the Director-General‚ as the accounting officer according to the Public Finance Management Act‚ is critical to service delivery and governance of the department‚" it said.