Newly appointed State Security Minister‚ advocate Bongani Thomas Bongo‚ is an ANC MP from Mpumalanga‚ just like his predecessor‚ David Mahlobo.

Bongo is the only new appointment to the Cabinet and is relatively unknown. He was appointed during Tuesday morning’s Cabinet reshuffle and has taken up a role in which people have often been accused of abusing their powers for political ends.

Bongo has been an MP since May 2014.

He is a member of the portfolio committees on defence and military veterans‚ justice and correctional services‚ along with the joint committee on constitutional review and the joint committee on defence.

He is also a member of the ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties.

Bongo was a member of the ad hoc committee that appointed Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector.