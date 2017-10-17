DA leader Mmusi Maimane believes SACP Secretary General Blade Nzimande was axed as Minister of Higher Education on Tuesday because he "failed to toe the Zuma line" just like former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a surprise move‚ Zuma announced his second cabinet reshuffle this year‚ firing former Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande‚ who is also the SACP General Secretary. Nzimande's party has long called for Zuma’s resignation‚ saying he is responsible for the mass-scale corruption witnessed in government.

In a statement on Tuesday Maimane slammed the reshuffle‚ nut said it had not come as a surprise as it was clear that Zuma was at war with anyone who opposed state capture and failed to toe "the Zuma line".

"[It is] the latest move in Zuma’s war against anyone who opposes his project of State Capture. The obvious target was SACP leader‚ Dr Blade Nzimande‚ who follows Pravin Gordhan‚ Derek Hanekom‚ Mcebisi Jonas and others who have failed to toe the Zuma line and have found themselves out of office."