Politics

PIC willing to invest in SOEs that 'meet right criteria'

17 October 2017 - 13:26 By Tamar Kahn
Public Investment Corporation head Dan Matjila.
Public Investment Corporation head Dan Matjila.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) would consider investing in state owned enterprises such as South African Airways (SAA) if they met its investment criteria‚ its CEO Dan Matjila told parliament earlier today.

Matjila said the PIC's investment philosophy was based on two pillars: financial returns and sustainable investing.

The latter required companies to perform well in terms of environmental‚ social and governance (ESG) issues. State owned enterprises compared unfavourably with listed companies‚ which delivered a higher financial return and had better ESG scores‚ he said.

SAA is under the spotlight‚ as it has asked government for R13-billion in recapitalisation over three years.

It received R2.2-billion at the end of June‚ when government stepped in to repay Citibank‚ and a further R3-billion at the end of September to repay other lenders and provide working capital.

In the interim‚ SAA has borrowed funds from the National Revenue Fund. It was expected that the gap would be filled by the government selling its 39% stake in Telkom‚ valued at about R13-billion‚ but this fell through last week.

Treasury said last week that the plan for SAA would be provided in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on October 25.

-BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

'We can't trust Gigaba on PIC' - Catholic bishops

The Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference (SACBC) has questioned the assurances given by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba that he will shield ...
Politics
7 days ago

PIC caught in crossfire as capture rumours fly

PIC chairman Sfiso Buthelezi throws down the gauntlet to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to test his allegations that the organisation is the target ...
Business
9 days ago

Gigaba acts on PIC concerns

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has given the board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and its CEO‚ Dan Matjila‚ two weeks to give him a list ...
Business
11 days ago

What PIC CEO Dan Matjila told Business Times

PIC CEO Dan Matjila claims comments he made in an interview on moves to unseat him to seize Public Investment Corporation funds were ‘taken out of ...
Business
15 days ago

Another reprieve for PIC’s Matjila

But midweek show of unity hid tensions at meeting, say insiders
Business
16 days ago

Most read

  1. PIC willing to invest in SOEs that 'meet right criteria' Politics
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Zuma seems to have no qualms about accelerating investor ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Cutting Blade puts alliance on the brink of 'disintegration' - SACP Politics
  4. Duduzane prosecution: 'This is about justice for the family‚' says Nel Politics
  5. Things are falling apart in SA‚ says Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X