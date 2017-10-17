The assumption that presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is losing support is “wrong”‚ says African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

“There are many people who are supporting Nkosazana in Gauteng. I interact with branches all over‚ and I know Nkosazana has great support in Gauteng. All over the country‚ Nkosazana is stronger in the ANC‚” said Zikalala on Radio 702 on Tuesday.

He said he believes Dlamini-Zuma’s leadership will change the economy by ensuring that there is industrialisation and ensuring that minerals are not taken out of the country in a raw form.

Asked if the ANC under Dlamini-Zuma will win the 2019 election‚ Zikalala said: “I think we must own up that going to the 2016 elections we had challenges‚ and those challenges were both visible at national level and in some provinces. We cannot deny that it affected our support in 2016. With the 2019 elections‚ I think we will improve the performance of the ANC.”