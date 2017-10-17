Shaik factor back to haunt JZ

Until now. The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Zuma's bid to appeal a previous ruling that he face arms deal-related corruption charges, opening the door to prosecution.

Shaik is ready to testify as a state witness.

"Of course, I cannot refuse to testify if I am called to do so," he told the Sunday Tribune.

"I will be guided by my conscience and welcome the opportunity to put certain aspects of my dealings with the president into perspective, which I did not have the opportunity to do previously."

His testimony, he added, would be based on facts, not vengeance.

The financial hold that Shaik had over Zuma is detailed in a KPMG forensic audit report, which formed a cornerstone of the state's case against Zuma when he was facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering charges for allegedly using his position to further the interests of Shaik and French arms firm Thint in exchange for money.

Zuma is likely to challenge the KPMG audit report, according to Business Day. It was done by the same person who compiled the report on the so-called rogue unit at SARS.

The document revealed Shaik 's astonishing generosity, as he funnelled R4,072,499 to Zuma in 783 different payments between October 25 1995 and July 1 2005.

Shaik's companies gave R22,000 to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, paid Zuma's rent and gave his children pocket money.

"The payments to Zuma and his family ranged from R10 for a wash and vacuum of his car, to a R300,000 cash deposit into his personal bank account just three months before President Thabo Mbeki fired him as his deputy," reported the Sunday Times.