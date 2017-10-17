'There's a devil in our schools': Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura vehemently condemned the sexual harassment and assault of learners that takes place in schools.

The premier was speaking at the provincial unveiling of the new Nokuthula LSEN school for children with special educational needs in Lyndhurst‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday. The premier joined forces with MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo to open the school – the first of its kind to be built since 1994.

"There's a scourge in our schools. There is a devil in our schools. The scourge of sexual harassment‚ rape‚ molestation of our girl children. Parents send their children to school because schools should be a place for the development of our children. Schools should not only be safe‚ but sacred places.

"I want to send a strong message to those involved‚ that we are coming for you. We don't want those things here. When you go for our children‚ you are touching us where it hurts most. When you touch our children‚ you are touching us in our studio. Don't touch us in our studio‚" said the premier.