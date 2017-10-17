The Justice Project South Africa has called on Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to explain why he increased vehicle licensing renewal by 71%‚ effective February 1 next year.

The group noted that the minister had approved a fee of R72‚ which is R30 more than what motorists are currently paying.

Justice Project South Africa said in a press statement that the new fee is nearly 15 times the current inflation rate of 4.8%.

The organisation calls on the minister to explain the fee increase‚ seeing that “the Road Traffic Management Corporation has consistently failed to achieve its mandate with respect to enhancing road safety and reducing the catastrophically high carnage which exists on South Africa’s roads.”

Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters had increased this transaction fee from R36 to R42 per transaction‚ an increase of 16.67%.