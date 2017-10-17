Tripartite alliance on ‘brink of disintegration’ after Blade axed in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma stunned everyone on Tuesday when he reshuffled his cabinet and the most prominent victim was former minister of higher education Blade Nzimande.

Political analysts see the surprise announcement as a move by Zuma to prepare for life after the ANC’s December elective conference.

The SACP said Nzimande’s axing was factional and placed the tripartite alliance on the “brink of disintegration”.