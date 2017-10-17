Politics

Zuma appoints SABC board

17 October 2017 - 09:13 By Timeslive
President Zuma has appointed SABC board members. File photo.
President Zuma has appointed SABC board members. File photo.
Image: Robbie Tshabalala

President Jacob Zuma has appointed SABC board members recommended by parliament‚ his office announced on Tuesday.

The announcement follows looming court action after Zuma missed a deadline to approve the new board. He was accused of deliberately delaying the decision for political reasons.

Bongumusa Makhathini is chairperson‚ with Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as his deputy‚ the presidency said.

Other board members are:

- Krish Naidoo

- Khanyisile Kweyama

- John Matisonn

- Mathatha Tsedu

- Rachel Kalidass

- Michael Markovitz

- Victor Rambau

- Dinkwanyane Mohuba

- Jack Phalane

Media Monitoring Africa had planned to file an urgent court interdict on Tuesday to compel the president to appoint the SABC board.

READ MORE:

Public broadcaster dropped the ball years ago

Cosatu's firebrand Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich briefly turned his focus to rugby last week and, more specifically, DStv.
Ideas
7 days ago

Zuma 'sleeping on the job'

President said to have had plenty of time to name SABC board
Politics
8 days ago

Zuma threatens to undermine SABC clean-up

It is no secret that the SABC has been in turmoil for some time. The Hlaudi Motsoeneng chapter of the public broadcaster's history will always be ...
Ideas
8 days ago

Presidency defends delay in appointment of a new SABC board

The Presidency has defended the delay in the appointment of a new SABC board‚ saying that a due diligence process is required.
Politics
8 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Zuma appoints SABC board Politics
  2. McKinsey 'embarrassed' by failings in Eskom scandal, apologises to SA Business
  3. Shaik factor back to haunt JZ Politics
  4. Mbalula set to face grilling over wrongful Marikana arrests Politics
  5. Mandela slams BEE proposal Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
Wildfires kill at least 35 in Portugal and Spain
X