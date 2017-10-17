Zuma appoints SABC board

President Jacob Zuma has appointed SABC board members recommended by parliament‚ his office announced on Tuesday.

The announcement follows looming court action after Zuma missed a deadline to approve the new board. He was accused of deliberately delaying the decision for political reasons.

Bongumusa Makhathini is chairperson‚ with Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as his deputy‚ the presidency said.

Other board members are:

- Krish Naidoo

- Khanyisile Kweyama

- John Matisonn

- Mathatha Tsedu

- Rachel Kalidass

- Michael Markovitz

- Victor Rambau

- Dinkwanyane Mohuba

- Jack Phalane

Media Monitoring Africa had planned to file an urgent court interdict on Tuesday to compel the president to appoint the SABC board.