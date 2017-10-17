Zuma appoints SABC board
17 October 2017 - 09:13
President Jacob Zuma has appointed SABC board members recommended by parliament‚ his office announced on Tuesday.
The announcement follows looming court action after Zuma missed a deadline to approve the new board. He was accused of deliberately delaying the decision for political reasons.
Bongumusa Makhathini is chairperson‚ with Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as his deputy‚ the presidency said.
Other board members are:
- Krish Naidoo
- Khanyisile Kweyama
- John Matisonn
- Mathatha Tsedu
- Rachel Kalidass
- Michael Markovitz
- Victor Rambau
- Dinkwanyane Mohuba
- Jack Phalane
Media Monitoring Africa had planned to file an urgent court interdict on Tuesday to compel the president to appoint the SABC board.
