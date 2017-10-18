Suspended acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has pleaded not guilty to six charges levelled against him by his employer in relation to his failure to declare a conflict of interest‚ saying he had written to and discussed the situation with former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane.

Koko was suspended based on the recommendations of a forensic report after more than R1-billion in contracts was awarded to a company‚ Impulse International‚ of which his stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma‚ was a shareholder through the Mokoni Trust.

At the time the contracts were awarded‚ Koko was the head of generation at Eskom‚ a department that worked directly with Impulse.

After an initial tussle over the charge sheet‚ proceedings in his disciplinary inquiry finally got under way on Wednesday evening at Megawatt Park.