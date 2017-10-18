JZ did it his way in face of advice from ANC

President Jacob Zuma again defied ANC advice and reshuffled his cabinet.

The Time's sister publication The Sowetan reported that ANC officials advised Zuma at a meeting on Monday against moving David Mahlobo from State Security to the energy portfolio.

The newspaper said ANC officials told Zuma his move might create uncertainty in South Africa, cause further division in the tripartite alliance and argued that the timing was wrong. But Zuma went ahead and made changes to his cabinet.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday Zuma had "informed them" about the reshuffle, meaning he did not consult them. He said it was unfortunate because this time they could not delay Zuma as they had when he announced earlier this year that he wanted to make cabinet changes.