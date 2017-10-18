Politics

Magaqa's colleagues begin testimony at Moerane Commisison

18 October 2017 - 11:03 By Nathi Olifant
Former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
Former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
Image: Leratu Maduna/Gallo Images/Foto24

The two Umzimkhulu councillors who survived the apparent hit that left ANC councillor and former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa dead were finally due to tell their story at the Moerane Commission into political violence in KZN.

The two‚ Jabulile Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafa‚ who were hospitalised after the vehicle they and Magaqa were sitting in was riddled with AK-47 bullets in July‚ were set to testify at the commission starting on Wednesday.

Joining them will be Magaqa's friend‚ Les Stuta‚ commission secretary Solo Mdledle told TimesLIVE.

Mafa‚ a Ward 11 councillor‚ is still on crutches due to injuries sustained during the shooting. Msiya‚ who is a Ward 16 councillor and a member of the Umzimkhulu municipality's executive committee alongside the late Magaqa‚ was due to testify first. Both were expected to speak in isiXhosa through an interpreter.

The three arrived under heavy police guard. Reporters who were filming their arrival were harshly ordered by police officers to stop taking pictures and videos.

One police officer demanded that the TimesLIVE reporter at the commission delete the footage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

READ MORE

‘If police make an arrest in Sindiso Magaqa case‚ I'll show you a flying pig’

“If police were doing their job properly‚ we would not be having these political killings that are going on non-stop.”
News
5 days ago

SACP official in court over gun charge

A South African Communist Party district secretary who was arrested over the weekend‚ when he was found in possession of a firearm without a licence‚ ...
Politics
2 days ago

Sindiso Magaqa's friend tells Moerane Commission how Zweli Mkhize failed to intervene in factionalism crisis

A close comrade of the late former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has accused ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize of failing the ...
Politics
5 days ago

Public Protector probes Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall refurbishment

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an “own-initiative” investigation into the refurbishment of the Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall in ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Mashaba dares the ANC to crack down on other officials Politics
  2. Gigaba's man set up 'coal' meeting with Guptas‚ says Brian Dames Politics
  3. Community safety MEC urges cops to get to bottom of attacks on 'gang boss' South Africa
  4. Magaqa's colleagues begin testimony at Moerane Commisison Politics
  5. Zwane defiant at state capture probe Politics

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X