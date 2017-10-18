Politics

Mashaba dares the ANC to crack down on other officials

18 October 2017
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has dared the ANC to take all councillors to task for wrongdoing.

The ANC announced on Tuesday that it had expelled a councillor who had been arrested for illegally selling two council property stands for R210‚000.

The ANC Greater Johannesburg Region said it had removed the councillor after its integrity committee had resolved that he should be recalled from his position.

Mashaba said the ANC should keep the trend going if it was serious about cracking down on guilty parties.

“Such cases of criminal wrongdoing represent the very worst violation of the trust that is placed in elected officials by their constituents‚” Mashaba said on Wednesday.

“Such corrupt councillors prey on the vulnerability of residents who have been deprived of housing by the very same party who presided over the City whilst chronically under-investing in the housing backlog.”

The arrest was made on Tuesday by the Hawks‚ together with the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) Department.

Mashaba said his administration was saddled with 2‚000 criminal cases‚ amounting to R15 billion.

“It seems that the disclosure of the ANC’s decision has more to do with political expediency than the moral tones laden in the statement‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

He challenged the ANC to take similar disciplinary action against councillors who have been referred to the ethics committee for wrongdoing.

