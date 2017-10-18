Mashaba dares the ANC to crack down on other officials

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has dared the ANC to take all councillors to task for wrongdoing.

The ANC announced on Tuesday that it had expelled a councillor who had been arrested for illegally selling two council property stands for R210‚000.

The ANC Greater Johannesburg Region said it had removed the councillor after its integrity committee had resolved that he should be recalled from his position.

Mashaba said the ANC should keep the trend going if it was serious about cracking down on guilty parties.