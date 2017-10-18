New Zuma appointee shrugs off 'useless' tag

When newly appointed State Security Minister Bongani Bongo received a call from President Jacob Zuma he was leaving home on his way to parliament.

The MP from Mpumalanga was meant to spend Tuesday in a committee meeting on justice and constitutional development and then speak during a debate in the National Assembly at 2pm.

"You don't expect the president to call . there is some 200-and-something MPs of the ANC and the president is in charge of the executive, so I was not expecting it," he said.

Bongo said Zuma told him he was appointing him minister of intelligence but did not explain why.

"I am well-versed in issues of security. It is a cluster I'm familiar with," he said.

Bongo's appointment was announced without explanation and raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Bongo was "useless" and would be a proxy for his predecessor, David Mahlobo.

Bongo said he had dealt with "security issues" since he was a student and admitted that Mahlobo was a close friend with whom he led the ANC Youth League and the ANC in Mpumalanga.

Malema alleged at a press conference on Tuesday that Mahlobo would run his new department, Energy, but still have a hand in State Security.