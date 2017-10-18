Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa could be the next casualty of a cabinet reshuffle‚ an insider has told news channel eNCA.

James Motlatsi‚ who formed the powerful National Union of Mineworkers with Ramaphosa and others‚ said he had learnt that President Jacob Zuma would use an intelligence report to justify axing Ramaphosa.

“Let me say to you‚ unconfirmed reports are saying that [this will happen] very soon. This issue‚ Cyril even raised it in a meeting. We have been told by other people that the president himself‚ he is saying Cyril is a spy of Western capitalists‚ so we are waiting for that intelligence report to come out for him‚” Motlatsi said.

Zuma used a similar report to oust Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from the finance ministry earlier this year‚ ANC leaders have said.