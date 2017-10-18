Politics

Ramaphosa could be next to go in cabinet reshuffle‚ says insider

18 October 2017 - 07:46 By Timeslive
ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa could be the next casualty of a cabinet reshuffle‚ an insider has told news channel eNCA.

James Motlatsi‚ who formed the powerful National Union of Mineworkers with Ramaphosa and others‚ said he had learnt that President Jacob Zuma would use an intelligence report to justify axing Ramaphosa.

“Let me say to you‚ unconfirmed reports are saying that [this will happen] very soon. This issue‚ Cyril even raised it in a meeting. We have been told by other people that the president himself‚ he is saying Cyril is a spy of Western capitalists‚ so we are waiting for that intelligence report to come out for him‚” Motlatsi said.

Zuma used a similar report to oust Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from the finance ministry earlier this year‚ ANC leaders have said.

JZ did it his way in face of advice from ANC

President Jacob Zuma again defied ANC advice and reshuffled his cabinet.
Politics
3 hours ago

Zuma on Tuesday announced another cabinet shake-up‚ the second this year.

He removed SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande as education minister and swapped around five other portfolios.

The reshuffle has been condemned by opposition parties.

The SACP said it was a direct attack on the party‚ which has called for Zuma’s resignation.

Motlatse said the exercise was an act of retribution on Zuma’s part.

“It's political revenge because the SACP‚ not only Blade‚ had already taken a stance that the president should step down. So‚ instead of engaging the SACP‚ he would like to punish the SACP.”

READ MORE:

Zuma again puts his needs over SA’s with latest cabinet reshuffle

If there was any doubt that President Jacob Zuma is a danger to South Africa's stability, his surprise cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday morning put paid ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Blade's axing fuels calls for Zuma to go

President Jacob Zuma's sudden cabinet reshuffle was aimed at embarrassing SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande, the party said ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Tripartite alliance on ‘brink of disintegration’ after Blade axed in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma stunned everyone on Tuesday when he reshuffled his cabinet and the most prominent victim was former minister of higher education ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Students at CPUT welcome Blade getting the chop

Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) in Cape Town have waited "a long time" for the firing of Minister of Higher Education‚ ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa could be next to go in cabinet reshuffle‚ says insider Politics
  2. Zuma again puts his needs over SA’s with latest cabinet reshuffle Politics
  3. Blade's axing fuels calls for Zuma to go Politics
  4. JZ did it his way in face of advice from ANC Politics
  5. SABC board's Zuma links arouse suspicion Politics

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X