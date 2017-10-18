SABC board's Zuma links arouse suspicion
The new SABC board is facing a battle to overcome allegations of being susceptible to political influence.
Bongumusa Makhathini and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule were appointed respectively as chairman and deputy chairman of the public broadcaster on Tuesday.
Both have links to the Zuma family and President Jacob Zuma's chosen successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Makhathini is chairman of first lady Bongi Ngema-Zuma's foundation, and Potgieter-Gqubule is involved in managing Dlamini-Zuma's presidential campaign.
Potgieter-Gqubule did not respond to texts asking for comment.
During his interview in parliament recently Makhathini indicated that he would consider resigning from the foundation should he be appointed to the SABC board.
William Bird, of Media Monitoring Africa, expressed relief that Zuma had appointed a board after a three-week delay.
But he said Makhathini must resign from the foundation or risk being perceived as "massively compromised".
DA MP Phumzile van Damme said the party had concerns regarding the pair's suitability and impartiality.
Van Damme said that although it was reassuring that some highly qualified and suitable individuals had been appointed, the party would be watching the new SABC board closely.
She urged it to "act within the prescripts of the Broadcasting Act and not bow to political pressure".
