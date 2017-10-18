SABC board's Zuma links arouse suspicion

The new SABC board is facing a battle to overcome allegations of being susceptible to political influence.

Bongumusa Makhathini and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule were appointed respectively as chairman and deputy chairman of the public broadcaster on Tuesday.

Both have links to the Zuma family and President Jacob Zuma's chosen successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Makhathini is chairman of first lady Bongi Ngema-Zuma's foundation, and Potgieter-Gqubule is involved in managing Dlamini-Zuma's presidential campaign.

Potgieter-Gqubule did not respond to texts asking for comment.

During his interview in parliament recently Makhathini indicated that he would consider resigning from the foundation should he be appointed to the SABC board.