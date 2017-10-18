Politics

Western Cape ANCYL commends Zuma for retaining Lynne Brown

18 October 2017 - 09:39 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Lynne Brown. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The ANC Youth League in the Western Cape has commended President Jacob Zuma for retaining Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown‚ who they say has been the target of a “relentless” attack.

“We commend President Zuma's decision to retain … our comrade Lynne Brown. She has been the target of a relentless attack by many in the media with no proof of wrongdoing on her part. This is a vote of confidence in comrade Brown's ability to provide leadership to a difficult portfolio and to drive the agenda of radical socio-economic transformation.”

The youth league also welcomed Zuma’s latest cabinet reshuffle‚ saying the removal of Blade Nzimande from the higher education portfolio was “long” overdue.

“It has been clear for some time that he [Nzimande] was distracted by the SACP's debate on whether it should participate in the 2019 general election from driving the ANC's agenda of free higher education. Comrade Blade is now released to canvass for 2019.”

The youth league says Buti Manamela's appointment as deputy minister of higher education is a recognition of his commitment to advance the causes of young people.

“It is also yet another indication that a younger crop of leaders are being given greater responsibility in the State. We call on him and the new Minister‚ comrade Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ to address the looming crisis of fees at institutions of higher learning.

“We call on Cabinet members to focus on the task ahead to radically transform the economy and not allow themselves to be used as cannon fodder in the run-up to the conference in December 2017.”

