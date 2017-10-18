A defiant mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane has brushed off allegations that he is captured‚ defending his decision to meet with the Gupta family.

Zwane appeared before parliament's mineral resources oversight committee on Wednesday to answer questions on allegations of state capture and his personal involvement.

He faced a string of questions from MPs on his personal relationship with the Guptas‚ his trips abroad to facilitate the sale of Optimum Coal to Gupta-owned Tegeta‚ as well as the failed Vrede farm project during his time as an MEC in the Free State.

While Zwane didn’t deny reports that he travelled to Dubai and Switzerland to facilitate the sale of Optimum Coal to Gupta-owned Tegeta‚ he said there was nothing untoward and it was all state business and mining companies were his "clients".

He instead asked the committee why its members were only interested in the Gupta family.

An almost flippant Zwane appeared dismissive of questions put to him by MPs asking the committee: “Am I under investigation?”