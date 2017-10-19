Politics

ANC KZN chairman takes the stand at political violence commission

19 October 2017 - 11:55 By Nathi Olifant
KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala has arrived at the Moerane Commission.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala has arrived at the Moerane Commission‚ which is investigating political killings in the province.

Clad in a dark suit‚ Zikalala was sandwiched by provincial ANC secretary Super Zuma‚ deputy secretary and Harry Gwala district mayor Mluleki Ndobe‚ provincial executive committee (PEC) member and spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ PEC members Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and Vincent Madlala‚ who is also the Ladysmith mayor.

Only Zikalala‚ Zuma and Ndobe were expected to testify.

Commission evidence leader Bheki Manyathi said the trio would not be testifying on behalf of themselves‚ but rather on behalf of the ANC.

Harry Gwala‚ where Ndobe was previously the chair‚ has been marred by political killings‚ including former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

