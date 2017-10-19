Dudu is out! Finance Ministry confirms Myeni is leaving SAA

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Thursday announced changes to the SAA board, which confirms reports that Dudu Myeni is no longer the chairperson.

BusinessLIVE reported on Wednesday that a boardroom shake-up was on the cards at the national carrier.

A consortium of lenders, owed billions by SAA, has been breathing down the airline's neck, demanding that Myeni go but insisting that the composition of the current board remain the same.

Earlier on Thursday, the Democratic Alliance welcomed the news.

"She has done untold damage to SAA and should not have been reappointed to the board‚ and certainly not as board chair‚ in September 2016‚" said Alf Lees‚ the DA's deputy shadow minister of finance.

You can read the finance minister's full statement below:

The Minister of Finance‚ Malusi Gigaba‚ is pleased to officially announce the appointment of six new members to the Board of South African Airways (SAA)‚ as well as the full slate of non-executive board members at the airline‚ which have been approved by the Cabinet.

Joining the Board is Mr. Johannes Bhekumuzi Magwaza as the new Chairperson‚ and Ms. Nolitha Fakude as the Deputy Chairperson and non-executive director. New Board members who will serve as non-executive directors are: Mr. Geoff Rothschild‚ Mr. Ahmed Bassa‚ Ms. Tinyiko Mhlari‚ and Mr. Martin Kingston. Current non-executive directors who will continue to serve on the Board are: Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala‚ Mr. Peter Tshisevhe‚ Ms. Thandeka Nozipho Mogoduso‚ Mr. Peter Holmes Maluleka‚ and Mr. Akhter Hoosen Moosa.