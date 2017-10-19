Dudu Myeni flying away? SAA board shake-up on the cards

A boardroom shake-up is on the cards at national carrier SAA, with speculation rife that the axe may fall on chairman Dudu Myeni and her deputy Tryphosa Ramano, sources said on Wednesday.

A consortium of lenders, owed billions by SAA, has been breathing down the airline's neck, demanding that Myeni go but insisting that the composition of the current board remain the same.

But sweeping changes are expected to be announced in Thursday's post-cabinet meeting, after the executive resolved to rubberstamp the board reshuffle spearheaded by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, said the sources, who asked not to be named.

Other board members said to be on the chopping block are Gugu Sepamla, Mzimkulu Malunga, Siphile Buthelezi and Nazmeera Moola, revealed government sources symphathetic to the minister. Those close to the board confirmed they had heard the same.