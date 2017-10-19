Dudu Myeni flying away? SAA board shake-up on the cards
A boardroom shake-up is on the cards at national carrier SAA, with speculation rife that the axe may fall on chairman Dudu Myeni and her deputy Tryphosa Ramano, sources said on Wednesday.
A consortium of lenders, owed billions by SAA, has been breathing down the airline's neck, demanding that Myeni go but insisting that the composition of the current board remain the same.
But sweeping changes are expected to be announced in Thursday's post-cabinet meeting, after the executive resolved to rubberstamp the board reshuffle spearheaded by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, said the sources, who asked not to be named.
Other board members said to be on the chopping block are Gugu Sepamla, Mzimkulu Malunga, Siphile Buthelezi and Nazmeera Moola, revealed government sources symphathetic to the minister. Those close to the board confirmed they had heard the same.
Nkunzi Investment Holdings executive chairman JB Magwaza, Nolitha Fakude, who recently stepped down from Sasol, former JSE chairman Geoff Rothschild, aviation expert Mohamed Baffa, chartered accountant Tinyiko Mhlari and dealmaker Martin Kingston were said to be the replacements, who would be announced on Thursday.
Magwaza was touted as the new chair of SAA and Fakude his deputy.
Standing committee on finance chairman Yunus Carrim said late on Wednesday the committee would comment only if cabinet released a statement in which it announced changes to the national carrier's board.
- BusinessLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE