The mayor of the City of Johannesburg has called on the Department of Home Affairs to intervene and help the council deal with the issue of illegal immigrants.

In a statement released on Thursday‚ Mashaba said “illegal immigration” had reached “crisis level”.

“In the interests of inter-governmental relations as espoused in the Constitution‚ I have on numerous occasions sought an audience with the Department of Home Affairs‚ in good faith. So far‚ these attempts have been in vain. I have instructed the City’s legal team to investigate all legal options available to the City to compel the Department of Home Affairs‚ to address the issue of illegal immigration in the City of Johannesburg. I expect papers to be filed in court in the coming weeks‚” Mashaba said.