Much mudslinging about Cape Town water crisis

Zille said there were mixed messages painting a “confusing picture” in the media about the city’s alternative water solutions. She was referring to stories claiming that the City of Cape Town had cancelled its initial tenders for desalination plants. The city then said it had only cancelled tenders for three small desalination plants but had since re-issued two other tenders.

The first two plants are set to start operating in February next year.

She said when tenders went out‚ there was always going to be intense competition from suppliers and in certain cases‚ they didn’t understand that government had to go through procurement processes.

“The most important thing for us at the moment is to get our message straight; everyone has to do what they can to save as much water as possible and we have to do what we can to find alternative sources of water before day zero‚” she said.

But the opposition in the province has slammed both Zille and mayor Patricia de Lille for the handling of the water crisis.