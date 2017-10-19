Politics

Myeni's reported removal at SAA 'too little‚ too late'

19 October 2017 - 07:45 By Timeslive
An SAA Aircraft on the runway at the OR Tambo International Airport. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed reports that Dudu Myeni has been removed as chairperson of the South African Airways (SAA) board.

"She has done untold damage to SAA and should not have been reappointed to the board‚ and certainly not as board chair‚ in September 2016‚" said Alf Lees‚ the DA's deputy shadow minister of finance.

"The question remains as to where (finance minister) Malusi Gigaba is going to find the R10-billion that is required to meet the R5.2-billion already paid to SAA for loans and working capital as well as the R4.8-billion required as working capital to keep the airline trading until the end of the 2017/18 financial year."

Politics
Sources told BusinessLIVE on Wednesday that an overhaul was looming at the struggling national carrier.

The restructuring is expected to be announced in a statement after Thursday's cabinet meeting.

Sources said six SAA board members would get the chop and would be replaced by high-profile business leaders‚ BusinessLIVE reported.

"Make no mistake‚ this reported restructuring of the SAA board and the removal of Myeni is far too little‚ too late to save the airline. There is no saving SAA‚" Lees said.

