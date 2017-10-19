Myeni's reported removal at SAA 'too little‚ too late'

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed reports that Dudu Myeni has been removed as chairperson of the South African Airways (SAA) board.

"She has done untold damage to SAA and should not have been reappointed to the board‚ and certainly not as board chair‚ in September 2016‚" said Alf Lees‚ the DA's deputy shadow minister of finance.

"The question remains as to where (finance minister) Malusi Gigaba is going to find the R10-billion that is required to meet the R5.2-billion already paid to SAA for loans and working capital as well as the R4.8-billion required as working capital to keep the airline trading until the end of the 2017/18 financial year."