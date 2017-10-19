New SABC chair ditches Zuma's wife

Newly appointed SABC board chairman Bongumusa Makhathini has resigned from the foundation of one of President Jacob Zuma's wives.

"I got appointed [SABC board chairman] yesterday and I resigned [from the foundation] today as promised," Makhathini told Business Day on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment as SABC chair, Makhathini occupied the same position on the board of the Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that focuses on diabetes awareness.

Lobby groups and opposition parties had raised concern about Makhathini continuing to serve on the board of the foundation, saying it was a clear conflict of interest.

Makhathini said he was stepping down "to ensure we focus on saving the SABC and resolve real problems facing our public broadcaster as opposed to debating the Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation and my role in the foundation. I hope people can now focus on my credentials, experience and expertise."

The appointment of Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy chairman of the SABC board also drew the ire of opposition parties and lobby groups.

Potgieter-Gqubule is a close ally and adviser to Zuma's former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and in board interviews she indicated she was contemplating serving on the ANC's national executive committee.