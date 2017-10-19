Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed rumours that he is next in line to get the axe‚ telling Parliament that he serves at the pleasure of the president.

During a question and answer session in the National Assembly‚ EFF MP Floyd Shivambu asked him about rumours that he would be removed as deputy president.

Ramaphosa said: “It is the President’s prerogative to appoint or remove me and if the decision is to remove me‚ I will accept it and I will continue to serve the people of South Africa in one shape or another.”

Following a cabinet reshuffle this week in which Blade Nzimande got the chop as minister of higher education‚ reports emerged that Ramaphosa could be next and could be targeted in a similar way to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ using an intelligence report.

Ramaphosa told the house that the reshuffle‚ coming just a few months after the last one‚ “has added to the narrative of instability” but said these decisions were not up to him.

Asked what impact his firing could have on the economy‚ he said: “Whatever its impact will be‚ will have to be analysed by a whole lot of other people.”

“Clearly he (Zuma) must have his own reasons why he appoints or removes people‚ which we are not privy to.”