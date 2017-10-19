Cabinet is not ready to cut its losses with the embattled South African Airways‚ with Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi saying cabinet was not considering privatising the national airliner.

“We do not think right now we should cut our losses as government with SAA. That is why we are doing our best to turn the situation around‚” she said.

Briefing journalists in Pretoria on Thursday following the cabinet meeting‚ Kubayi said cabinet did not discuss Dudu Myeni’s tenure as the board chairperson of the ailing SAA.

She said cabinet did not‚ whenever someone was leaving‚ start reflecting on their tenure as this would be a distraction from real issues.

“We looked at issues‚ we do not look at people‚ we look at issues about the state entity because otherwise we will be distracted‚” she said.