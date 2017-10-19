SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali says there has been no official announcement that Dudu Myeni has been removed as the company’s chairperson.

“All we are of at this stage is the speculation that indicates that there is a change that will take place at SAA‚” Tlali said on eNCA on Thursday.

He said there has not been any public announcement made on the changes at SAA‚ nor has there been official communication notifying the company of the changes that could take place.

eNCA and Radio 702 reported that Myeni has been removed and would be replaced by JB Magwaza and that Nolitha Fakude would be deputy chairperson.

BusinessLIVE reported on Wednesday that a major board shake-up was on the cards at SAA‚ with speculation rife that the axe may fall on several key members‚ according to its sources.

It said the sweeping changes were set to be announced after Thursday’s cabinet meeting.