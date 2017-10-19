The ANC cannot be the only party to carry blame when it comes to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal‚ according to provincial ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

On Thursday Zikalala led a delegation of provincial executive committee members to the Moerane Commission‚ which is investigating political killings in the province.

Zikalala said the ANC’s commitment to establishing lasting peace and stability in South Africa generally and KwaZulu-Natal in particular was well documented.

"The ANC made the call for the establishment of this Commission of Inquiry out of grave concerns resulting from widespread killings of politicians‚ which began to be more intense towards the 2011 local government elections and became extreme pre and post the 2016 local government elections‚" he said.

Zikalala said the killings of politicians have affected most of the political parties in the province‚ albeit to different degrees.