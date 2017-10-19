Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says President Jacob Zuma is working to ensure that a commission of inquiry into state capture happens "soon".

During a National Assembly question session on Wednesday Ramaphosa said: "I know for a fact‚ he has been busy at it and working out precisely how this commission should function."

He was responding to a question about whether or not he had been captured.

"I'm not capturing and I'm not captured by foreign forces‚ Guptas‚ whatever. I am not captured. I am absolutely clear about that‚ in my own conscience‚ in my own heart‚ I have never been captured by anyone."

But he said‚ "the evidence that is coming out through what we are reading‚ in the emails‚ does in the end‚ give a lot of evidence - some of it might be circumstantial‚ some of it might be direct evidence - that that family is in one way or another involved in all this".