KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala is expected to be cross-examined by evidence leader Adv Bheki Manyathi on Friday.

Zikalala delivered lengthy testimony on Thursday at the Moerane Commission‚ which is investigating political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zikalala sought to absolve the ruling party from the scourge of political killings during his testimony.

Since the commission started two months ago‚ Manyathi has gained a reputation for asking uncomfortable questions - which could irk Zikalala.

On Thursday‚ Zikalala said the blame cannot only be apportioned to the ANC when it comes to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

He also sought to portray the ANC as a proactive organisation‚ which itself had made the call for the establishment of the commission of inquiry.