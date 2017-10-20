Politics

ANC KZN leader to get grilled at political violence commission

20 October 2017 - 10:11 By Nathi Olifant
ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala at the Moerane Commission.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala is expected to be cross-examined by evidence leader Adv Bheki Manyathi on Friday.

Zikalala delivered lengthy testimony on Thursday at the Moerane Commission‚ which is investigating political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zikalala sought to absolve the ruling party from the scourge of political killings during his testimony.

Since the commission started two months ago‚ Manyathi has gained a reputation for asking uncomfortable questions - which could irk Zikalala.

On Thursday‚ Zikalala said the blame cannot only be apportioned to the ANC when it comes to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

He also sought to portray the ANC as a proactive organisation‚ which itself had made the call for the establishment of the commission of inquiry.

