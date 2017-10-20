Molefe comes to Koko's rescue in disciplinary inquiry
Suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko has revealed the ace up his sleeve in disciplinary proceedings currently under way at Megawatt Park‚ the Johannesburg head office of the state power utility.
Koko is facing six charges in relation to his alleged failure to properly declare a conflict of interest after it emerged his stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma‚ was a director and shareholder of a company that netted close to R1-billion in contracts from Eskom during her tenure at the firm.
Koko allegedly used his influence as head of generation to channel the contracts to the company‚ Impulse International.
The September 25 declaration has not seen the light of day until now‚ despite numerous forensic probes into the allegations against him. If the authenticity of the document can be verified‚ it may well put to rest a number of the charges Koko is facing.
Advocate Frans Barrie SC‚ representing Koko‚ said the declaration detailed the entire sequence of events surrounding Impulse.
It emerged that Koko had instructed his stepdaughter to resign as director of Impulse in September 2016‚ when he claims he first learned of her involvement at the company.
He then claims to have submitted the new declaration to Molefe and‚ upon learning that Choma had not relinquished her shares in Impulse held through the Mokoni trust in February 2017‚ he again submitted a declaration‚ this time to former board chairman Ben Ngubane.
Testimony by Annemari Krugel‚ an investigator from Nkonki Inc Accountants‚ took up the entire evening. Krugel was brought on board by the law firm hired by Eskom‚ Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
Krugel was a key part of the investigation into the Koko conflict of interest matter and a whistle blower report.
Barrie kept Krugel busy for nearly two-and-a-half hours‚ while Eskom evidence leader Sebetja Motsaung was forced to listen after spending just 30 minutes questioning his own witness.
The hearing continues on Friday.
