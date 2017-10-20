Suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko has revealed the ace up his sleeve in disciplinary proceedings currently under way at Megawatt Park‚ the Johannesburg head office of the state power utility.

Koko is facing six charges in relation to his alleged failure to properly declare a conflict of interest after it emerged his stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma‚ was a director and shareholder of a company that netted close to R1-billion in contracts from Eskom during her tenure at the firm.

Koko allegedly used his influence as head of generation to channel the contracts to the company‚ Impulse International.

The September 25 declaration has not seen the light of day until now‚ despite numerous forensic probes into the allegations against him. If the authenticity of the document can be verified‚ it may well put to rest a number of the charges Koko is facing.