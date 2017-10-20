Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on union members to report corruption and state capture.

He was speaking at the 30th birthday celebration of the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu)‚ held in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said public servants were “the first line of defence in protecting our state from being captured through nefarious and elicit conduct.

He added: “We are talking about our state being captured by people who just want to milk the state’‚ who want to rob our country of the money that belongs to the people.”

Ramaphosa said the world views South Africa negatively because of allegations of state capture.

“That is not the South Africa that we want. That is not the SA of our dreams. And comrades‚ you are on the first line of defence. To defend our people and defend our state from state capture‚” he said.