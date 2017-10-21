"Gauteng's ANC executive committee has sent a letter to regions backing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as its only candidate for party president‚" the news outlet reported on its website.

"Ten other names have also been considered for National Office Bearer positions‚ including Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚" the report said.

The ANC is expected to elect a new leader at its elective conference in December.

Ramaphosa is viewed as one of the front-runners in the leadership race‚ together with former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has also thrown her hat in the ring.

ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile said last month that the province's support for Ramaphosa was not guaranteed.

Mashatile said the provincial leaders intended meeting with leaders from other provinces to decide on a single list of leaders for the ANC's top positions.