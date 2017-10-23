Black First Land First leader says he found the questions on a WhatsApp group

A letter the Black First Land First movement sent to the Parliamentary Committee interrogating state capture at Eskom was “copied” from a letter sent to the same committee by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown days before.

This according to Brown’s spokesman‚ Colin Cruywagen‚ who on Monday said journalists should ask the BLF why they copied the letter.

Brown wrote two letters to the committee chairperson on August 8 and again on October 16 “seeking clarity” on the terms of reference and the nature of the inquiry while the BLF’s letter was sent on October 19‚ Cruywagen explained.

“Minister Brown made it clear she will comply with the Parliamentary process and cooperate fully with the portfolio committee‚” Cruywagen said.

“It’s also clear the BLF submitted their letter on October 19. Ask the BLF why the copied Minister Brown’s letter‚” he added. The similarity between letters written by BLF leader Andile Mngxitama and Brown questioning the inquiry into Eskom has raised eyebrows on social media.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu tweeted photographs of the two letters‚ both of which challenge the validity of the parliamentary committee on public enterprises’ inquiry into state capture allegations relating to Eskom.

“We said all along that DPE and BLF Gupta militia are run from the same Saxonwold office‚” Shivambu tweeted.