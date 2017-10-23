FBI probe damning, says Cyril

Presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa has called on authorities to fast-track investigations into state capture.

Speaking at the Cadres Assembly in Mahikeng, North West, on Sunday, Ramaphosa urged state institutions not be overtaken by the FBI, which has opened an investigation into the Gupta family's involvement in state capture.

"The FBI is now investigating us because the perception is that South Africa is seen as a corrupt country because the state has been captured.

"That is why we are calling on the Hawks and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and all our investigating authorities to immediately start investigating this issue of state capture.we will not be defeated by the Americans," he said.

Ramaphosa's remarks come days after it was revealed the FBI was investigating the nephews of the Gupta brothers, Ashish and Amol, on allegations of corruption and money-laundering.