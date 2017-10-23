Police minister Fikile Mbalula has vowed that nobody will be allowed to assault an on-duty police officer and get away.

"We will squeeze them‚" he warned on Monday‚ at the scene of a violent confrontation between the occupants of a suspected drug house and police at Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng.

Six SAPS members were assaulted there earlier this month by a group of foreign nationals. Five officers received medical assistance afterwards.

Accompanied by acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba and officials from the Emfuleni municipality‚ Mbalula visited the now-vacant house. The occupants of the house were on the run‚ but the minister was confident that they would be arrested soon.

"Whether it's Nigerians‚ Congolese or South Africans‚ we must clamp down on them‚" he said. "Finish them. They must know that there is rule of law in this country. No one will assault an on-duty police officer and walk free. We will squeeze them‚" he said.

A case of attempted murder and assault was opened after the attack‚ and a team of detectives was assembled to help round up the suspects‚ Mothiba said. He added that police knew of several vacant houses in the area that had been illegally occupied by foreign nationals. Some of them are used as drug dens and brothels.

Emufuleni mayor Simon Mofokeng said his office and the police were working on a plan to legally remove these properties from the hands of criminals.

Mbalula praised the local police for conducting themselves within the confines of the law despite the challenges they faced.

"In the face of ruthless provocation‚ our police officers maintained themselves very well. Where have you seen an armed officer assaulted like that. If those police officers shot those people‚ there would be another Marikana‚" said Mbalula.

Operations are already underway to increase policing and safety in Vanderbijlpark.

A total of 76 people have been arrested in the area for various offences since police were attacked at the house.