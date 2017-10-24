These are views of Alana Potter‚ director of research and advocacy at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI)‚ who spoke at the SA Human Rights Commission indaba on access to housing for migrants living in Gauteng.

Potter alerted the gathering in Braamfontein on Tuesday that Section 26 of the constitution says that everyone has a right to adequate housing.

"Citizenship is not specified in the constitution. It does not say that everyone who is a South African has a right to proper housing. It says everyone who lives in South Africa‚" she said.

Potter said housing eligibility criteria are found in the National Housing Code‚ which sets out all sorts of housing subsidies and programmes.

The general criterion for housing subsidies‚ among others‚ is that the beneficiary is either a citizen or permanent residence.